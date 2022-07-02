Travelers heading north on I-15 for holiday weekend seeing delays

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The northbound I-15 is down to one lane near Mesquite.

The lane closure is because the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is laying down fiber lines to give Mesquite full connectivity with their traffic signals for better traffic light timing.

Because of this, NDOT is unable to open both lanes on the I-15 due to a large concrete barricade that is in place to protect construction workers during the project.

NDOT is advising drivers to leave before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m. if you are heading north toward Utah this weekend.

