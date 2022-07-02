Advertisement

Travelers heading north on I-15 for holiday weekend seeing delays

The northbound I-15 is down to one lane due to a lane closure near Mesquite.
By Dani Masten
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:01 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The northbound I-15 is down to one lane near Mesquite.

The lane closure is because the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is laying down fiber lines to give Mesquite full connectivity with their traffic signals for better traffic light timing.

Because of this, NDOT is unable to open both lanes on the I-15 due to a large concrete barricade that is in place to protect construction workers during the project.

NDOT is advising drivers to leave before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m. if you are heading north toward Utah this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The northbound I-15 is down to one lane due to a lane closure near Mesquite.
I-15 travel time doubling due to lane closure
Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward Driver
Troy Driver seeks dismissal of murder charge in Naomi Irion case
FILE - Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Nov. 5, 2021. The...
Day N Vegas hip hop, R&B festival canceled for 2022
Missing woman out of Boulder City
Recovery underway for Boulder City woman who reportedly fell off jet ski at Lake Mead