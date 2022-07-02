Advertisement

Pro-choice protesters take their fight to the Las Vegas Strip

Pro-choice protesters take their fight to the Las Vegas Strip
Pro-choice protesters take their fight to the Las Vegas Strip(Kirk McLemore/FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:05 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Pro-choice protesters took to the Strip to call for protection for abortion rights Friday night.

Chants of “my body, my choice” and “abort the court” could be heard from the crowd gathered in front of the Fountains of Bellagio. Organizers of the protest say the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade and laws restricting abortion in various states strip women of their freedom.

“We’re fighting for the right to choose what we want with our body,” said organizer Alicia. “It should be on us to start a family, to start a foundation. It should not be the government telling us what to do. They’re not going to be the ones raising the kids. It’s going to be us women.”

Organizers say Friday night’s protest was also a chance to exercise another crucial right: the right to free speech.

As pro-choice protesters hold demonstrations nationwide, concern is growing among pro-life groups and churches across the country as many see more instances of violence. The FBI says it has opened nearly 200 threat assessment cases since the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade was leaked in May.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) says roughly 350 people made it out to the rally. A Metro lieutenant confirms the crowds were peaceful.

