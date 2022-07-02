Advertisement

NLVPD: Child dead after being hit by car in neighborhood near Centennial, Allen

By Cody Lee
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:39 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police say a child dead after being hit by a vehicle in a neighborhood near Centennial Parkway and Allen Lane just before 8pm Friday evening.

Police arrived and called for medical personnel.

The child was transported to UMC where he succumbed to his injuries and died, according to North Las Vegas police.

Detectives are investigating the scene.

Police say the child is believed to be around 2-years-old.

