Forecast Outlook-7/2/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Gusty winds are expected through the entire July 4th holiday weekend.

A Red Flag Warning is in place until Monday evening at 9 PM because due to increased fire risk due to dry conditions, low humidity and strong winds.

While skies will be mostly clear through the weekend we do have a low pressure trough that is actually going to cool temperatures through Sunday into Tuesday as we’ll see daytime temperatures drop from 104 Saturday to 98 degrees Monday.

The trough won’t deliver any active weather beyond the wind.

The long range forecast looks dry through at least into the start of next weekend as monsoonal moisture will not make it into the Las Vegas Valley.

As we head into the second half of the week daytime temperatures will climb back above normal.

The UV Index for Saturday is 11 which is extreme.

Air Quality is moderate due to ground level ozone.

