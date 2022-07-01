Staffing problems, backlog to blame for people having to wait hours in line for a passport in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Henderson says its passport office is dealing with staffing issues and back up from COVID-19.

People waiting inside of the Henderson City Hall building wanting to get a passport on Thursday said they had to wait up to 5 to 6 hours.

“At 12:33, still 90 minutes away and at 10:07, I was told an hour and a half,” said Henderson resident Stefani Rivlin.

“I don’t see a reason why people should put their name in to get a passport at 7:30 in the morning and then at 4 in the afternoon they are still waiting,” said Henderson resident Don Mitchell.

At 7:00 Thursday morning, Stefani Rivlin and Don Mitchell headed out to Henderson City Hall to stand in a long line that wrapped around the building just to get their passport.

“We left our house at 7am to get here at 7:30,” said Rivlin. “We stood in line outside waiting for the doors to open. Got inside and took like 40 minutes to get our phone number into the system.”

The City of Henderson explained the reasoning behind the long wait times.

“Staffing shortage and back up,” said Amy Johnson with the City of Henderson. “The other thing is because we are the only ones doing walk ins in the valley, all the other agencies are full, and word of mouth is amazing.”

City workers said they are doing their best to help everyone.

“We are going to spend time to make sure that everyone that leaves here is in the best shape here to get approved by the department of state,” said Johnson.

The city shared if we could see these wait times let up soon. “As we get closer to the end of summer, we do anticipate that will slow up for a while until we start with the holidays,” said Johnson.

The passport office inside of Henderson City Hall is accepting walk ins Monday through Thursday starting at 8am but do expect long wait times and arrive early because they are capping the amount of people they can take for the day at 85 to 100 people.

