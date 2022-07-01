Rejected applicants are getting calls from CCSD hiring staff, asking them to reapply for substitute jobs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County School District now has nearly 1,475 positions open for licensed teachers. But to help cover all those classrooms this upcoming school year, they’re going to need substitutes -- especially to help out current teachers on their sick days.

But the staffing shortage is nothing new, and there are people in the Las Vegas valley wanting to help.

You might remember earlier this year, when FOX5 spoke with licensed, highly qualified applicants who had been unfairly rejected for CCSD’s sub positions; some without a stated reason, or even an initial interview. We’re now hearing updates from them, and it seems hiring staff are hoping they’ll give them another chance.

Retired Southwest Airlines pilot Gerald Bradshaw has a valid Nevada substitute teaching license and all the educational requirements to be a sub. With his flying and military history giving him top-security clearance, there was never a black mark on his record that might explain why he was disqualified immediately for a sub position last fall. He shared his experience with FOX5 about this in January.

Months later, he told us, “The day after the story ran, the [application portal] website changed from, “Thanks but no thanks,” to, “Pending further review.” And then shortly after that, they started asking me for more information about recommendations, and a resume and whatnot, so that got the ball rolling,” said Bradshaw.

Bradshaw now holds his CCSD substitute teaching badge, and he will be able to help out in classrooms this upcoming school year.

“Obviously because of your story, we found a lot of people were qualified and should have been considered, and weren’t. So I think going back and looking at it again is a smart move,” said Bradshaw.

And that’s exactly what they’re now doing with Mary Marshall-Lang’s application. Marshall-Lang was also featured in the January investigative story.

She said she received two calls in the last week from representatives within CCSD Substitute Services, asking her to reapply and telling her that they were making the rounds to all rejected applicants.

“Same woman called me, and she said that they were calling all of the applicants that had been rejected-- sub teacher applicants who had been rejected in the past-- and asking them if they wouldn’t mind reapplying, so that administration could look at their applications once again,” said Marshall-Lang. “I said I would be happy to resubmit it.”

Now, it is worth noting CCSD’s Human Resources Department is undergoing a change in leadership. But when we asked CCSD’s Media Relations Office to confirm that staff are calling rejected applicants, here’s how they replied: “Over summer break, CCSD Substitute Services initiated a review of applications to identify those that were incomplete. Staff are reaching out to those individuals to determine if they can gather the necessary information to complete the application.”

CCSD also added that they are changing their vetting process for subs by eliminating the need for a license to be considered in the hiring process.

The Media Relations team told FOX5 Thursday, “Prior to June, substitute teacher applicants had to have their substitute teaching license in hand to be hired by CCSD, now those applicants will be able to continue the hiring process while applying for their substitute teaching license.”

