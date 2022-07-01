Outdoor drinking courtyards get green light in Clark County, paving the way for food halls

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Clark County has given the green light to large courtyards for consuming alcohol, paving the way for food halls to welcome numerous customers looking to sample from various culinary and beverage stands.

Previous county code required food and drink establishments with liquor licenses to only serve customers in an “enclosed” space, and customers could not take their drinks outside the premises. As food hall concepts gain ground across the country, Commissioner Michael Naft helped usher the change.

“What we’re trying to do is really meet the modern trend of things. The original reason for the ban of this was to have some accountability behind overconsumption. Instead of just having the one licensee in an enclosed area, you can now, in more of a joint venture, enclose the whole area, provide a security plan to the county and get licensed on a case by case basis,” Naft said.

The move paves the way for the food hall to launch at Uncommons, the latest development in the Las Vegas Valley off Durango Drive, offering food and drinks, retail, a pair of four-story office buildings, and 800 luxury apartment units in the same community.

“One of our most exciting spaces, the heartbeat of Uncommons, is our Quad area. This will be a wonderful gathering spot for not only our tenants, but all of our guests that come to the property. A combination of several different restaurants and quick serve food operators, along with a beautiful new food hall that will be new and exciting to Las Vegas, and something Las Vegas has not seen yet,” said Mike Wethington with the project.

The food hall opens in August with a handful of establishments to kick off the launch. More than 12 operators are expected when it opens at full capacity.

Naft said shopping centers like Town Square could also seek to launch the outdoor drinking space concept.

“We have folks who are coming in regionally, nationally and internationally to do business here, and they’re accustomed to having a way of getting licensed like this one,” he said.

