New Nevada laws go into effect July 1st

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Friday, July 1, 2022, 19 new laws will go into effect in the State of Nevada. The changes cover a wide range of issues from eggs to education, minimum wage to telehealth, cancer drug regulation to what’s allowed in gasoline.

The Keep Nevada Working Act, Assembly Bill 376, will provide free legal services for immigrants. The UNLV Immigration Clinic will receive $500,000 to support deportation defense services.

Assembly Bill 189 expands Medicaid coverage for pregnant women who are 200% below the federal poverty level and continues their coverage for up to a year after the child’s birth.

There are several new laws when it comes to education.

Senate Bill 102 adjusts the age when children can start school. A child must now be 5 years old on the first day of school to start kindergarten.

Senate Bill 151 will apply to the state’s largest school districts in Washoe and Clark County. They will be required to come up with a plan to have fewer students in a classroom by improving student to teacher and staff ratios.

Senate Bill 354 will impact the way schools handle suspension and expulsion of students. The Department of Education will develop a statewide framework to implement restorative justice practices.

Assembly Bill 242 will now require a pretrial release hearing to be held within 48 hours after a person has been taken into custody.

Assembly Bill 177 will require pharmacies to provide prescription information in languages other than English upon request.

Also starting July 1, 2022, the new minimum wage will be $9.50 if a worker is offered health benefits and $10.50 if not.

Overtime pay will get a bump as well. It will be $14.25 per hour with health benefits, $15.75 without.

Minimum wage in Nevada is set to increase 75 cents annually through 2024.

A link to full text of each new law can be found here: Bills and Resolutions by Effective Date (state.nv.us)

