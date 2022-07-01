Hiking Mount Kilimanjaro, the roof of Africa

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One week ago, myself, guides and eight of my new best friends hiked to the top on Mount Kilimanjaro.

It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done. It’s also the most gratifying thing I’ve ever done.

They call Kilimanjaro the roof of Africa and getting up there was the trip of a lifetime.

The hike up Kilimanjaro starts in a rainforest. Everywhere you look is green, lush and beautiful. With our Kandoo Adventures guides leading the way, we marched through the rain and eventually arrive at our camp for the night. That tent was my home for the next seven days.

Day Two brought two new challenges: a steep climb, and then how to best capture the stunning views with a blanket of clouds that seemed to float on forever.

Day Three had a sunkissed start but would be our most challenging day yet, climbing higher and the weather getting colder. The terrain was getting more rugged. Our goal was to climb over 15,000 feet. After five hours of hiking, we finally got there.

From there, we hiked down to camp for the night. We camped in the shadows of the mighty Barranco Wall.

With the peak of of the mighty Kilimanjaro ever present, we keep climbing: through clouds, through cold, and through a rocky desert that looks like it could be on Mars. Late on Day Five, our exhausted group arrives at base camp.

Our hike to the summit began at midnight. Six hours, through the cold, the wind, the dark.

Then all nine of us made it. Approximately 19,341 feet up, the roof of Africa. It’s a journey none of us will ever forget.

Back home after the greatest adventure of my life! After dreaming of doing this for 10 years I officially summitted Mt. Kilimanjaro. Hardest thing I’ve ever done. 7 days, 19,341 feet up and a memory I’ll never forget! Thank you Kili and Africa for a special trip. pic.twitter.com/nmbZKFUK32 — Dave Hall (@hallfox5) June 28, 2022

