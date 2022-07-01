Forecast Outlook 7/1

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Friday will be mostly sunny with a forecast high of 103°. The wind picks up during the late morning & afternoon with gusts in the 20-30 MPH range.

Starting Saturday through the Independence Day we will pick up a Red Flag Warning for increased fire danger due to gusty wind & dry conditions. This will elevate fire concerns and could impact firework displays since wind gusts can reach 30 to 40 MPH.

High temperatures are holding at 103 Saturday with gusts in the 25 to 35 MPH range in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday we’ll have some relief from the heat with a high around 100 degrees, but gusts will hang around into the 30-40 MPH range.

For the Fourth of July we get a nice break with a high of just 99 degrees but the southwest gusts to 30 MPH will last. These gusts are expected to decrease by the time fireworks start to fly at 9PM.

We’ll heat right back up next week. Expect 105 by next Thursday.

