Day N Vegas hip hop, R&B festival canceled for 2022

FILE - Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Nov. 5, 2021. The experiences of panicked concertgoers who couldn’t breathe and had no clear path to escape a massive crowd surge at last year’s deadly Astroworld music festival in Houston are featured in a documentary set for release Friday, April 29, 2022. But lawyers for Live Nation, which is being sued for its role as the festival’s promoter, say they’re concerned that publicity from the documentary, “Concert Crush: The Travis Scott Festival Tragedy,” could “taint the jury pool.”(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:27 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular music festival set for Las Vegas has been canceled.

Organizers with Day N Vegas, a festival originally set for the Las Vegas Festival Grounds for the first weekend of September, announced that the festival was canceled Friday due to “logistics, timing and production issues.”

The festival was originally going to be headlined by Sza, J. Cole and Travis Scott.

Organizers said the refund process will begin immediately, with refunds going back to accounts in 2-4 weeks. They said all orders will be refunded to the credit card used to complete the purchase.

If you purchased tickets through AXS, organizers said to contact support at support.axs.com for refund information. For those who purchased the Fuse Hotel Package, visit daynvegas2022.com.

