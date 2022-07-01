Day N Vegas hip hop, R&B festival canceled for 2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular music festival set for Las Vegas has been canceled.

Organizers with Day N Vegas, a festival originally set for the Las Vegas Festival Grounds for the first weekend of September, announced that the festival was canceled Friday due to “logistics, timing and production issues.”

We're sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing and production issues have forced us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022. The refund process will begin immediately, and funds will appear back to your account within the next 2-4 weeks. pic.twitter.com/8XufVLLCqo — Day N Vegas (@daynvegas) July 1, 2022

The festival was originally going to be headlined by Sza, J. Cole and Travis Scott.

Organizers said the refund process will begin immediately, with refunds going back to accounts in 2-4 weeks. They said all orders will be refunded to the credit card used to complete the purchase.

If you purchased tickets through AXS, organizers said to contact support at support.axs.com for refund information. For those who purchased the Fuse Hotel Package, visit daynvegas2022.com.

