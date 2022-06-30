Advertisement

Search underway for woman who reportedly fell off jet ski at Lake Mead

A view of Lake Mead National Recreation Area on May 27, 2021.
A view of Lake Mead National Recreation Area on May 27, 2021.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:59 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The National Park Service announced Thursday that it is searching for an adult female at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

According to a news release, at approximately 6:15 a.m., authorities at Lake Mead received an emergency call reporting two people having fallen off a jet ski near Lake Mead’s Boulder Islands.

One individual, a male, has been found while the second individual, a female, has not been seen since going into the water, the release states. Authorities note that neither person were wearing life jackets.

Las Vegas Metro Search and Rescue is assisting National Park Service rangers with the search.

The incident is under investigation and no further information was provided.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Southern Nevada Health District located at 280 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107.
2nd Clark County resident diagnosed with monkeypox, SNHD says
In this April 21, 2016 file photo, houses line streets near the edge of the Las Vegas Valley in...
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Nevada