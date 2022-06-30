Search underway for woman who reportedly fell off jet ski at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The National Park Service announced Thursday that it is searching for an adult female at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

According to a news release, at approximately 6:15 a.m., authorities at Lake Mead received an emergency call reporting two people having fallen off a jet ski near Lake Mead’s Boulder Islands.

One individual, a male, has been found while the second individual, a female, has not been seen since going into the water, the release states. Authorities note that neither person were wearing life jackets.

Las Vegas Metro Search and Rescue is assisting National Park Service rangers with the search.

The incident is under investigation and no further information was provided.

