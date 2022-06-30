Resorts World opens passenger station for Boring Company’s underground Vegas Loop

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday announced the opening of the passenger station for the Boring Company’s underground loop.

According to a news release, the property’s Las Vegas Convention Center Loop passenger station provides direct underground access to the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).

Those who take the loop are transported in all-electric Tesla vehicles.

According to the release, Vegas Loop is an “innovative, all-electric, zero-emissions, underground public transportation system in which passengers are transported directly to their destination with no stops along the way.”

The Resorts World passenger station will be the first of over 55 stops anticipated to form the Vegas Loop, which aims to eventually transport thousands of passengers per hour throughout the resort corridor, the release states,

“Today marks a monumental moment not only for our resort, but for Las Vegas,” said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas. “Our passenger station will make a visit to our resort from the Las Vegas Convention Center easier than ever, and eventually connect us to key destinations throughout the city. Resorts World Las Vegas strives to transform the way people experience Las Vegas, and this offering does just that. We are proud to partner with The Boring Company on what we believe to be the future of travel.”

Officials note that hours of operation for the Resorts World passenger station will ary based upon the LVCC events and convention calendar.

