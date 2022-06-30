North Las Vegas police investigate near-drowning in neighborhood near Elkhorn, Aviary
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:28 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are on scene of a near-drowning involving a child at a home near Aviary Way and 215 beltway.
Medical personnel transported the child to UMC Children’s Hospital. Officers do not currently know the condition of the child.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for more.
