Advertisement

Nevada clinics: growing number of patients from different states seek abortions

File photo of inside patient room at doctor's office
File photo of inside patient room at doctor's office(FOX5)
By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:02 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More patients from different states are traveling to Nevada clinics, as abortion restrictions kick in across the country.

According to two local clinics, they started to see patients from Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas after the Roe v. Wade draft leak and after Texas implemented restrictions, in May. Patients from Utah, Idaho and Arizona have also sought treatments, since Friday, and the number of phone calls continues to surge from all of those states at once.

“Patients that have means will be able to buy a ticket. All of those patients from those states will not be able to travel. And that brings up the issue of who will this affect most. Those are going to be minority populations. Those are going to be patients who can ill-afford to really continue an unwanted pregnancy,” said Dr. Charles Browne of A to Z Women’s Center.

The clinics are working to prioritize patients based on need, while making sure locals are cared for. Medication abortions can be performed up to 11 weeks, and surgery can be performed up to 24 weeks.

“That’s why we’re trying our best to accommodate those patients so that we don’t run into that situation. There may be a point where that’s just not practical. We haven’t reached that point yet,” Browne said.

Advocates are working to educate patients on medical options for pills, to free up appointments for those traveling from out of state.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sudden real estate inventory amid rising interest rates in the Las Vegas Valley
Sudden real estate inventory amid rising interest rates in the Las Vegas Valley
Picture shows homeless man sleeping on sidewalk in Henderson neighborhood
Henderson neighborhood frustrated as homeless man sleeps on sidewalk nightly
Sunday, June 19 saw the largest fire in 25 years in the City of Las Vegas, and it happened in...
Gripping body camera video shows massive downtown Las Vegas fire, life-saving efforts by first responders
Multiple Downtown Las Vegas fire victims burglarized
Multiple Downtown Las Vegas fire victims burglarized