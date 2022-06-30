Nevada clinics: growing number of patients from different states seek abortions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More patients from different states are traveling to Nevada clinics, as abortion restrictions kick in across the country.

According to two local clinics, they started to see patients from Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas after the Roe v. Wade draft leak and after Texas implemented restrictions, in May. Patients from Utah, Idaho and Arizona have also sought treatments, since Friday, and the number of phone calls continues to surge from all of those states at once.

“Patients that have means will be able to buy a ticket. All of those patients from those states will not be able to travel. And that brings up the issue of who will this affect most. Those are going to be minority populations. Those are going to be patients who can ill-afford to really continue an unwanted pregnancy,” said Dr. Charles Browne of A to Z Women’s Center.

The clinics are working to prioritize patients based on need, while making sure locals are cared for. Medication abortions can be performed up to 11 weeks, and surgery can be performed up to 24 weeks.

“That’s why we’re trying our best to accommodate those patients so that we don’t run into that situation. There may be a point where that’s just not practical. We haven’t reached that point yet,” Browne said.

Advocates are working to educate patients on medical options for pills, to free up appointments for those traveling from out of state.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.