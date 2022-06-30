Las Vegas police search for driver after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a driver after a pedestrian was killed Wednesday night in a hit-and-run crash on East Sahara Avenue near Chapman Drive.

According to police, evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a possible newer four-door sedan was traveling eastbound on Sahara Avenue east of Chapman Drive when a pedestrian was in the roadway, outside of a marked crosswalk.

Police say a collision occurred when the pedestrian entered the vehicle’s path of travel and was struck by the front portion of the vehicle. The pedestrian was projected forward and onto the ground.

According to authorities, the vehicle involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene and was last seen traveling eastbound on Sahara Avenue.

The pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 75th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2022.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section @ (702) 828-3786. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers @ (702) 385-5555, or visitwww.crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the mobile app “P3.”

