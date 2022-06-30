Advertisement

Las Vegas police search for driver after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police vehicle(LVMPD | LVMPD)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:48 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a driver after a pedestrian was killed Wednesday night in a hit-and-run crash on East Sahara Avenue near Chapman Drive.

According to police, evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a possible newer four-door sedan was traveling eastbound on Sahara Avenue east of Chapman Drive when a pedestrian was in the roadway, outside of a marked crosswalk.

Police say a collision occurred when the pedestrian entered the vehicle’s path of travel and was struck by the front portion of the vehicle. The pedestrian was projected forward and onto the ground.

According to authorities, the vehicle involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene and was last seen traveling eastbound on Sahara Avenue.

The pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 75th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2022.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section @ (702) 828-3786. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers @ (702) 385-5555, or visitwww.crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the mobile app “P3.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Joey Gilbert waits before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May 25,...
Nevada GOP governor candidate to pay for statewide recount
There’s sudden real estate inventory amid rising interest rates in the Las Vegas Valley
There’s sudden real estate inventory amid rising interest rates in the Las Vegas Valley
Nevada clinics: Growing number of patients from different states seek abortions
Nevada clinics: Growing number of patients from different states seek abortions
Henderson neighborhood frustrated as homeless man sleeps on sidewalk nightly