Las Vegas police arrest parents for alleged child abuse, murder

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two Las Vegas parents were arrested Monday for alleged crimes committed in 2019.

According to police, Aleeyah Barnes and Younis Wiley, both in their mid-twenties, both had outstanding warrants for first degree murder and child abuse/neglect with substantial bodily harm. Wiley had two counts of the child abuse warrant.

An arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) says that they received a call from a friend of Barnes who was worried that the father of Barnes’ child was hitting her.

While heading to Barnes’ location — near the 4000 block of Arville street — LVMPD officers ran a records search and found that she had an active warrant for her arrest from the Las Vegas Justice Court.

Police say the woman who answered the door said her name was Aleeyah, so they pulled her outside and arrested her. While she was being placed under arrest, Wiley came outside and complied with officers.

After verbally identifying himself as Younis Wiley, LVMPD officers did a records check. They found Wiley also had warrants and placed him under arrest.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.