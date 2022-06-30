Advertisement

Las Vegas airport to reopen aircraft viewing area on Friday

Sunset Viewing Area at Harry Reid International Airport
Sunset Viewing Area at Harry Reid International Airport(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:49 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After being closed since April 1, 2020, Harry Reid International Airport announced that it will reopen the Sunset Viewing Area on Friday.

According to a news release, the lot, located off Sunset Road near the intersection of Escondido Street, has been closed since April 1, 2020, as part of cost-containment efforts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the summer season (April 1 –September 30), the Sunset Viewing Area will be open to the public from 9 a.m. until 9p.m., seven days a week. Hours for the winter season (October 1 –March 31) will be 9 a.m. –7 p.m., seven days a week, the airport said.

“This lot has long been a favorite spot for the community to view airplanes landing and taking off. From families making memories to aviation photographers getting the perfect shot, the Clark County Department of Aviation (DOA) is excited to welcome visitors once again.”

