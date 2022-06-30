Forecast Outlook 6/30/2022

Drier air has returned, keeping showers over the mountains and east of us today. Lots of sunshine will continue through the weekend with temperatures slowly dropping.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a forecast high of 104°. The wind picks up during the afternoon with gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

Drier and milder weather is the story through the remainder of the week. Highs will be hovering around 100° for Independence Day Weekend. Each afternoon will feature a breeze with gusts around 30 mph. The forecast high on the 4th of July is 99° with temperatures around 90° for the fireworks. We’ll see a slight breeze Monday evening with wind speeds in the 10-20 mph range.

