EXCLUSIVE: First-hand look at UFC X, a two-day fan experience

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There is no question UFC 276 is one of the most star-studded fight cards on the UFC calendar, but International Fight week isn’t just about the fighters, but the fans. In a sport that generates so much energy from the crowd, the UFC is giving back with UFC X, a two-day immersive and interactive fan experience.

“This is all about the fans. One of our brand maxims is ‘Fans Decide.’ Every year they want more, more accessibility with our UFC athletes and our UFC talent and that’s what UFC X is all about,” explain Heidi Noland, UFC SVP of Global Brand & Creative. “It’s about giving fans up-close access to their favorites athletes, their favorite brand experiences and just bringing them closer to the sport.”

UFC X is the annual two-day fan experience, re-branded to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the UFC’s International Fight Week. This weekend fans will get to see over 60 UFC athletes and personalities in the form of meet-and-greets, autograph sessions, and Q&A sessions.

Located in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, fans will get to explore the 200-thousand sq. ft. of MMA real estate with opportunities to step into the octagon, wear a UFC Championship belt, and shop at the 20-thousand sq. ft. retail shop.

The UFC could have gone anywhere for International Fight Week, but organizers say there was only one choice.

“Las Vegas is the home of the UFC. We are nothing without Las Vegas, it is really the heart of our organization here in Las Vegas,” said Noland. “Coming here after many years of being in other places, there is so much energy, collaboration in the city of Las Vegas, it’s just home.”

UFC X starts on Friday and ends on Saturday, from 9am - 5pm. Tickets cost $20 per person each day.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.