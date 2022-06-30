Clark County assessors clarify tax cap confusion for homeowners

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Homeowners were sent a postcard saying rates would jump to 8% if primary residence was not declared by Friday. This sent crowds to the Clark County Assessor’s Office, slowed the website, and filled the phone line before Thursday’s fiscal year ends.

“I received a text message stating that the property tax would go up from 3% to 8%,” said homeowner Aaron Harmon.

After receiving that text message, homeowner Aaron Harmon left in the middle of his workday to rush over to the county government center.

A notice from the Clark County Assessor regarding the upcoming June 30th property tax cap filing deadline.



Please read.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MyCpZ7MZht — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) June 29, 2022

“As a business owner, I had to leave my business to get down here to make sure my personal was taken care of,” said Harmon. “So that was a big shock. I had to drop everything I was doing just to make it down over here.”

The county says the 8% tax cap has been in place since the 2005 fiscal year.

It has always been 3% for primary residences or up to 8% for all other properties which includes rentals.

Those wanting to get that lower tax rate of 3% for the fiscal year that ends tomorrow, you will need to update your information claiming your home is your primary residence but those wanting to update their information to get that lower tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year which starts July 1st, will have until June 30th of next year to do so.

“To fix the upcoming tax cap to fix that is 8% for the next fiscal year or starting July 1, you have until June 30th of 2023 to correct that,” said Clark County assessor Briana Johnson. “Tomorrow is not the deadline.”

To update your information for the fiscal year that ends tomorrow to get that lower tax cap you can click here.

You can also email the forms directly to the county, but some people have been experiencing some issues with their emails bouncing back. You can keep trying to email or you head over to the Clark County government office anywhere between 7:30am to 5:30pm Thursday to fill out a form in person but there might be a wait.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.