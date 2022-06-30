Bay Area Commission removes port priority use paving way for A’s pursuit of new ballpark in Oakland

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission voted to remove the port priority use designation on the Port of Oakland’s Howard Terminal, Thursday. The 23-2 vote allows the A’s to move forward with a new stadium in Oakland.

The BCDC determined the land along the bay can fit the 56-acre development that includes the proposed stadium and surrounding development.

However, the vote does not eliminate the A’s chances of moving to Vegas. The next hurdle is to receive approval from the City of Oakland, and then would return to the commission for final approval of the land use.

A’s President Dave Kaval told FOX5 Sports Director Kevin Bolinger the team is pursuing both Oakland and Las Vegas.

“It’s really parallel paths. Each process is independent,” Kaval said. “We’re working with Major League Baseball to ensure that both are options for the franchise. We really need to bring this to a resolution. This stadium where we are now, it’s 10 years past it’s useful life. We only have a lease through 2024, and we really need to get to a point where we know the future home of the A’s.”

