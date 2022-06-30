Advertisement

2nd Clark County resident diagnosed with monkeypox, SNHD says

Southern Nevada Health District located at 280 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107.
Southern Nevada Health District located at 280 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107.(Jason Westerhaus | Fox5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:44 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health District announced Thursday that a second Clark County resident has been diagnosed with monkeypox.

According to the Health District, the individual, a male in his 30s, was diagnosed in another state. Officials say the man did not require hospitalization and has returned to Clark County where he is isolating at home.

SNHD says the information on the man’s diagnosis was reported directly to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by another jurisdiction. The Health District says it is working with state and federal officials to collect information to determine if the case is probable or confirmed.

Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
