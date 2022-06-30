Advertisement

1 October Memorial Committee launching website, app for community memorial submissions

Flowers and candles are left at a makeshift memorial site on Las Vegas Boulevard on Tuesday,...
Flowers and candles are left at a makeshift memorial site on Las Vegas Boulevard on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. A gunman opened fire on an outdoor music concert on Sunday killing dozens and injuring hundreds. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(WIBW)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Clark County’s 1 October Memorial Committee announced Thursday that they will be launching a platform for community submissions of memorial ideas.

The Committee says the goal of the memorial is to honor the victims of the tragedy, their families and first responders.

The first step of the process is a “Call for Creative Expressions” — a pathway that allows for the community to submit their ideas and creations of what they think a memorial should be. Submissions can be done on the memorial’s website and on a mobile app.

“This memorial will be very important for a lot of people as we gather every year to honor all of the progress, healing, grief that’s been processed,” said Karessa Royce, a 1 October survivor and 1 October Memorial Committee Vice Chairman.

“It will also be a place of celebration, a place for us to gather as a community and celebrate how far we’ve come, and honor the 58 people we lost,” said Royce.

Submissions open on July 1.

