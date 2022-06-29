Warrant served at Hells Angels’ Las Vegas building

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police paid a visit to Hells Angels Motorcycle Club members on Wednesday.

LVMPD Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez confirmed that SWAT served a search warrant at an address near the 1500 block of E. Bonanza Road. Upon arrival, FOX5 saw that the building belonged to Hells Angels.

Ocampo-Gomez said the warrant was in connection to a follow-up investigation of a shooting that took place on U.S. 95 on May 29.

Richard Devries, 66, Stephen Alo, 46, and Russell Smith, 26, were all arrested in connection with the shooting. Hells Angels members reportedly shot two Vagos members on the highway. Six people were transported to Sunrise Hospitals with injuries, two of which were critically injured, HPD said. A seventh person self-transported with non life-threatening injuries.

