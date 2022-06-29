Advertisement

Suspect connected to 2020 house party shooting arrested in Southern California

By Cody Lee
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:21 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police in Southern California have arrested a man believed to be connected to a shooting at a house party in Las Vegas back in 2020.

Detectives identified 21-year-old Charro Kennebruew as the suspect in this crime. Kennebruew will be extradited to Las Vegas and charged with open murder according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Back in October 2020, LVMPD responded to a shooting call in the 500 block of Captains Hill Road. Arriving officers located an unresponsive male adult in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say medical personnel pronounced the victim dead on scene.

The investigation led by the LVMPD indicated the victim attended a nearby house party and was confronted outside by an unidentified black male adult.

During the confrontation, the suspect shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the area in an unknown vehicle.

Police have not released how the suspect was found and detained in California.

