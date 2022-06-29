Rules and regulations approved paving way for pot lounges to open in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada cannabis compliance board voted to move forward with the rules and regulations and we could see start to see cannabis lounges opening up as early as the end of this year.

“At the end of the day, we want a place where people can come, listen to a little jazz, watch football, watch basketball, watch out hockey team,” said dispensary owner of Nevada Wellness Frank Hawkins.

Dispensary owner Frank Hawkins walked out of Tuesday’s board meeting happy to know he is one step closer to opening his cannabis lounge.

“The consumption lounges are going to go a long way for making a difference in hopefully making people to better understand Nevada and participate in Nevada and to come here and be able to smoke,” said Hawkins.

Applications for possible pot lounge owners will work as a lottery system where an estimated 40 to 45 licenses will go to existing dispensaries wishing to expand into a pot lounge and there will be 20 independent licenses.

“If there is a strong interest, if we have more applicants, then the board can consider putting forth future licenses,” said Hawkins.

Some of the rules and regulations that were approved on Tuesday include no alcohol will be allowed inside of the lounges, but food can be served, secondhand smoke from consumption rooms must be limited and making sure warnings for inexperienced users are issued on strong products.

Tyler Klimas the executive director of the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board said the regulations focus on safety.

“Training for the staff for these consumption lounges so they can recognize these individuals who may be over consuming,” said Klimas.

Ride sharing will also be encouraged and there will be a no-tow policy so that customers can leave their vehicles overnight.

“So they are not getting behind the wheel and driving. something that is very important to us, and we continue to look out for,” said Klimas.

To open an independent lounge, the application is fee $10,000 and a $100,000 fee to attach the lounge to an already existing dispensary.

“We will send a 30 day notice out that will initiate,” said Klimas. “A 30 day notice of an application period and when that expires, we will do a 10 day application period.”

Applicants will then have to go in front of the board where it will determine if an applicant is suitable before they can receive their license.

All the rules and regulations will be monitored and enforced by the Cannabis Compliance Board.

Fines for non-compliance could range from $5,000 to one million dollars.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.