Raiders quarterback talks relationship with new head coach

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This is the time of year when players and coaches get their vacations in and play some golf while also fine-tuning their bodies and minds for the season ahead.

Derek Carr is always thinking football and he’s been using this off-season to build a relationship with new head coach Josh McDaniels.

Success in football is not just about x’s and o’s – it’s also about chemistry. That’s especially true between the quarterback and the head coach. Derek Carr says the depth of his conversations with new head coach Josh McDaniels has been encouraging to him.

“The best part of my game has always been the mental side. That’s exactly how Josh is. He’s a genius when it comes to scheming things up, teaching his system and getting the best out of his players. I feel like a better football player because of him. I’ve had a lot of good coaches and he’s seen those things and says what about this too. Let’s add here. He’s just helping me grow,” the Raiders quarterback said.

McDaniels obviously did pretty well with his quarterback in New England. But Derek Carr is not Tom Brady. And Carr says that’s been something McDaniels has been emphasizing.

“One thing josh has done is he’s come in and said this is not New England, this is las vegas. We’re going to do things our way. I’ve learned a lot of great things there I’m going to implement. But I also have some things I want to do my way,” Carr explained.

With McDaniels coming on board this year and expectations high for the season from the first game, Carr and McDaniels have been trying to build that chemistry on the field in off-season workouts and off the field by playing golf.

“Josh is good. He hits the ball straight. This off-season when I was around him and I wear cutoffs every day because in this vegas heat you can’t wear sleeves anywhere. He got in the weight room a little bit and I said, you’re starting to hit it a little farther. So he’s starting to poke the ball a little bit farther and put a little bit of pressure on me but he can swing the club,” Carr added.

Carr is going to put his golf skills on display at the sports and celebrity gold tournament in Lake Tahoe that is held every year. That takes place from July 8 through July 10. It’s all football after that - training camp begins on July 20.

