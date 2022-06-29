Pop-up dining series benefiting nonprofits to be held at site of former Mt. Charleston Lodge

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - While it has been nearly 10 months since a fire destroyed the beloved Mt. Charleston Lodge, owners are ready to welcome visitors back to the area with a pop-up summer dining series.

According to a news release, starting July 23, the site of the Mt Charleston Lodge will be transformed into “Pine Dining: A Summer Chef Cookout Series.” All proceeds from the events will be donated to local nonprofits, the release notes.

Organizers say the “Pine Dining” event will be hosted in an elevated temporary structure, which will feature panoramic windows for 360-degree views of the mountain, with access to indoor and outdoor seating.

“Pine Dining will provide a way to celebrate memories of the Lodge and make new ones before the rebuild begins, bringing the community together on the mountain once again.”

Featuring celebrated local chefs who will take over the mountain with unique menus, the Pine Dining events will include:

While the above events have already been announced, more Pine Dining weekends will be added, the website notes.

Organizers note that parking is unavailable on the mountain and a shuttle service with pick up destinations throughout the valley will be available to purchase with Pine Dining tickets.

“After almost 10 months since the Mt Charleston Lodge fire, our family looks forward to reuniting with friends from near and far on the mountain this summer,” says Ellis Island General Manager Christina Ellis. “Pine Dining will launch a new chapter for the Lodge, creating a special experience to celebrate great food and beautiful views, at a site cherished by so many members of our community and beyond!”

A fire ripped through the site of the Mt. Charleston Lodge last September. Owners of the property have said they will rebuild at the site.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: Mtcharlestonlodge.com/pinedining.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.