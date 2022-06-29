Advertisement

Las Vegas tourism board: Visitor spending near pre-COVID level in 2021

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino reflects the last...
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino reflects the last sunlight of the day along the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By Matt Kling
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:13 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority unveiled a report on tourism in 2021, showing how the economy rebounded from pandemic closures and restrictions in 2020.

Overall visitation in 2021 improved over 2020, but not at the same level as 2019. Thirty-two million people visited Las Vegas in 2021, up from 19 million in 2020, but down from 42.5 million in 2019.

Visitor spending in Southern Nevada rebounded to near pre-pandemic levels in 2021, reaching a total of $36.1 billion, just down slightly from 2019 when it was at $36.9 billion. In terms of spending shares, with most entertainment dark, visitors spent more money on shopping, which made up 25.4 percent of the share. Entertainment made up just 2.9 percent of the spending share in 2021.

The full report can be viewed here.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mt. Charleston outside of Las Vegas
Pop-up dining series benefiting nonprofits to be held at site of former Mt. Charleston Lodge
File photo of cannabis lounge
Pot lounge rules, regulations approved by Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board
Las Vegas police investigate serious crash involving car, pedestrian near Las Vegas Strip
Pedestrian critically injured after crash near Las Vegas Strip
Executive order strengthens abortion protections
Governor Sisolak signs order to protect access to abortions, reproductive health care in Nevada