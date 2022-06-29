Las Vegas tourism board: Visitor spending near pre-COVID level in 2021

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority unveiled a report on tourism in 2021, showing how the economy rebounded from pandemic closures and restrictions in 2020.

Overall visitation in 2021 improved over 2020, but not at the same level as 2019. Thirty-two million people visited Las Vegas in 2021, up from 19 million in 2020, but down from 42.5 million in 2019.

Visitor spending in Southern Nevada rebounded to near pre-pandemic levels in 2021, reaching a total of $36.1 billion, just down slightly from 2019 when it was at $36.9 billion. In terms of spending shares, with most entertainment dark, visitors spent more money on shopping, which made up 25.4 percent of the share. Entertainment made up just 2.9 percent of the spending share in 2021.

The full report can be viewed here.

