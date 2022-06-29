Las Vegas police investigate serious crash involving car, pedestrian near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are on scene of a serious crash between a vehicle and person near East Tropicana and Duke Ellington Way right in front of the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino.

Lt. Boxler with LVMPD says officers responded after receiving reports of the vehicle crash. The pedestrian and the driver of the vehicle were both transported to an area hospital.

Boxler says the pedestrian is suffering severe injuries. Police do not know the extent of the driver’s injuries at this time.

Eastbound traffic on Tropicana is closed from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Stay with FOX5 as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.