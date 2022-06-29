Hello Kitty Cafe set to open location at Las Vegas mall in July

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Sanrio announced Wednesday that it will open its new Hello Kitty Cafe in Las Vegas in July.

According to a news release, located at the Fashion Show Mall, Hello Kitty Cafe Las Vegas will open its doors to the public at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 8.

The release states that the grand opening event will include a special appearance by Hello Kitty, plus special giveaways to the first 100 guests and a small gift with purchase, while supplies last.

The new Fashion Show mall location comes three years after the opening of its sister pop-up concept located at The Park near T-Mobile Arena in 2019.

Hello Kitty Cafe Fashion Show mall (Sanrio)

Organizers say the new location will feature collectible merchandise and treats that are exclusive to the Las Vegas spot.

“The Hello Kitty Cafe has become an iconic destination for friends and fans across the world where they can be part of the Sanrio community and share in Hello Kitty’s global message of friendship and kindness whether it be IRL or in the metaverse,” said Craig Takiguchi, COO and Head of Business Development at Sanrio, Inc. “We are excited to be expanding the cafe experience in Las Vegas where locals and visitors can experience a new, sweet way to enjoy all things Hello Kitty.”

Hello Kitty Cafe Las Vegas will be open from 11 a.m. to 8p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

