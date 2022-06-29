Gripping body camera video shows massive downtown Las Vegas fire, life-saving efforts by first responders

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Sunday, June 19 saw the largest fire in 25 years in the City of Las Vegas, and it happened in the middle of the night and in a populated neighborhood. And yet, nobody died.

Call it a miracle, but the new bodycam footage shows just how heroic the work of first responders was that night as they evacuated residents just feet from the relentless flames.

“Alright watch out,” said one officer, attempting to evacuate a condo as the flames roar nearby. He kicked down the door. “Metro police!”

Body camera shows LVMPD response to four-alarm fire in downtown Las Vegas. (LVMPD)

Las Vegas fire officials previously said the cause of the fire is not suspicious. They declined to provide any further updates as of this publishing. Still, they said they believe it originated in a vacant construction site, and they are investigating for the potential of arson.

“You guys gotta go!” shouted officers, who knocked on doors and busted them down to get people out while the flames raged on.

While firefighters worked to put the flames out, police worked to find and evacuate neighborhood residents in the potential path of its destruction.

The fire, near Fremont St. and Eastern Ave., torched dozens of cars and displaced more than 100 residents. At least ten buildings were either damaged or destroyed, including some condos and a business.

At one point in the body cam video, near some units just feet from the flames, you can see the complex’s security guard knocking on a door, trying to help evacuate people. The officer then steps in.

“Hey sir, you need to head out. I appreciate your help, but get the ones further down. I can’t have you down here.”

Then we see the security guard leave.

Meanwhile on the front lines, the first responders continue searching for anybody that may be left in the residential units.

“Are there any doors on that side? You got one,” said one officer, who used his flashlight to look for signs of life.

When they did come across someone, he appeared to be heading for his car.

“You got to go sir, this place is on fire, let’s go! You can’t drive, you’re gonna run over lines and damage the lines. Go out on foot!” said the officer.

CCSD Police helped by opening up John C Fremont Professional Development Middle School to give evacuees a safe place to go.

Later in the video, one marshal can be heard describing what he witnessed with the fire.

“When we were traveling East on Charleston, there’s a construction, like wooden frame, giant building. Three stories, doesn’t look inhabited, it’s all just construction wooden frames-- completely engulfed-- uh, super hot, even from Charleston,” he said.

But the heat did not stop firefighters from working throughout the night to contain the spreading flames, and miraculously, only one minor injury was reported.

“I’m telling you, that was the craziest fire I have ever seen in my entire life,” the marshal said.

Residents in units that did not burn have since returned home.

Still, officials are worried about the possibility of more fires in coming weeks, especially around the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

To get a smoke detector installed in your home at no cost, you are urged to reach out to the Red Cross’s “Sound the Alarm” program. Click here to schedule a home visit.

