Governor Sisolak signs executive order protecting access to reproductive health services in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak signed an executive order Tuesday outlining protections to reproductive health care services, including abortions, in Nevada.

The order comes just four days after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Reproductive health care is a basic human right, and Nevada stands firm in its commitment to ensuring there is safe and equitable access for Nevadans and anyone seeking refuge from the restrictive laws in their state,” said Governor Sisolak. “No one should be punished for providing or receiving necessary medical care, including abortions, contraception and other reproductive health care services.”

The executive order has three main protections.

The first states that no executive department, agency or employee may provide information or assistance to another state that wishes to impose civil or criminal liability on someone who provides or receives reproductive health care services.

The second protects health care professionals from being disqualified or disciplined in Nevada for providing reproductive health care services that would be illegal in another state.

The final protection says that the Office of the Governor will decline any request from another state to extradite or warrant arrest for someone who has practiced or received reproductive health care services that would be illegal outside of Nevada.

The executive order says that reproductive health care services include but are, “not limited to, services relating to a pregnancy, contraception, the termination of pregnancy or any procedure or care found by a competent medical professional to be appropriate based upon the wishes of a patient and in accordance with the laws of this State.”

