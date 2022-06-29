Forecast Outlook 6/29/2022

We are looking at another afternoon of scattered monsoonal showers and thunderstorms but most storms will be confined up in the mountains or over toward Mohave County Arizona. Places like Kingman with have the best shot of seeing some precipitation.

With that said, we can’t rule out the possibility of having some scattered thunderstorms drifting into the Las Vegas valley this afternoon. Yesterday, one quick storm produced up to 0.08 of an inch of rain over in the Mountains Edge community in the southwest Valley. Couple of other random spots around the valley received some brief precipitation.

Today, the monsoonal pattern is set up for one more day along with some hot temperatures expected. The high temperature for Las Vegas is expected to be 107° which is above our seasonal average of 103° at this time of year.

The good news is temperatures are expected to start trending downward over the next few days all the way into early next week. The bad news is our chances for monsoonal weather will end after today so let’s hope we see some much-needed rain this afternoon but once again the odds are pretty low for the Las Vegas Valley.

