Advertisement

Clark County leaders outline flood control efforts ahead of monsoon season

With monsoon season storms comes flash flooding, and flood control leaders are urging Nevadans to be prepared.
By James Barrickman
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:56 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ahead of the summer monsoon season, Southern Nevada leaders are outlining the dangers posed by flash flooding and the efforts to keep residents safe during monsoon months.

July, August and September are peak flooding months in Southern Nevada, according to Clark County Regional Flood Control District. The organization says it’s important to pay close attention to the weather forecast during those months, as flooding can occur within a minute’s time.

Officials say there are about 677 miles of flood channels and storm drains in Clark County that protect residents from flash flooding. They say the constant flood control efforts are paying off.

“A lot of areas that were problem areas in the past, you can think the Charleston Underpass, or areas along Flamingo Wash near Boulder Highway, that historically have had really bad flooding problems, are actually really, not really a problem anymore. And the flood control systems are working, they’re doing their job, and making this community much more safe and much more resilient to the dangers of flooding,” said Steven Parrish, general manager of Clark County Regional Flood Control District.

District leaders say as little as six inches of flowing water can knock a person off their feet; and as little as a foot of water can float an entire vehicle. They’re reinforcing a phrase they say every year, “turn around, don’t drown.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) attends a news conference after an NFL football...
Raiders quarterback talks relationship with new head coach
Las Vegas police investigate serious crash involving car, pedestrian near Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas police investigate serious crash involving car, pedestrian near Las Vegas Strip
The first lounges could be opening as soon as the end of 2022.
Cannabis lounges given green light to open
File photo of cannabis lounge
Rules and regulations approved paving way for pot lounges to open in Nevada