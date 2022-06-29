Clark County leaders outline flood control efforts ahead of monsoon season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ahead of the summer monsoon season, Southern Nevada leaders are outlining the dangers posed by flash flooding and the efforts to keep residents safe during monsoon months.

July, August and September are peak flooding months in Southern Nevada, according to Clark County Regional Flood Control District. The organization says it’s important to pay close attention to the weather forecast during those months, as flooding can occur within a minute’s time.

Officials say there are about 677 miles of flood channels and storm drains in Clark County that protect residents from flash flooding. They say the constant flood control efforts are paying off.

“A lot of areas that were problem areas in the past, you can think the Charleston Underpass, or areas along Flamingo Wash near Boulder Highway, that historically have had really bad flooding problems, are actually really, not really a problem anymore. And the flood control systems are working, they’re doing their job, and making this community much more safe and much more resilient to the dangers of flooding,” said Steven Parrish, general manager of Clark County Regional Flood Control District.

District leaders say as little as six inches of flowing water can knock a person off their feet; and as little as a foot of water can float an entire vehicle. They’re reinforcing a phrase they say every year, “turn around, don’t drown.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.