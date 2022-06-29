Clark County issues smoke advisory for Fourth of July weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -With fireworks leaving smoke behind, the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability (DES) is issuing an advisory for elevated levels of smoke.

The advisory will last from Saturday, July 2 through Tuesday, July 5.

DES Division of Air Quality officials say the small dust particles and pollutants that make up smoke can aggravate respiratory disease and contribute to the formation of ground-level ozone. DES recommends consulting a physician if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air quality conditions.

DES also says that under moderate or worse air quality conditions, it may be best for children, older adults and people with respiratory and heart diseases to stay inside.

Due to possible elevated levels of smoke from fireworks throughout @ClarkCountyNV, we are issuing a #VegasAirQuality smoke advisory in effect over the #4thofJuly weekend; Sat., July 2 thru Tue., July 5. ➡️ https://t.co/wNEoDaknwJ pic.twitter.com/sapMjPwG9N — Environment & Sustainability (@SustainClarkCty) June 29, 2022

To limit exposure to smoke, DES recommends the following:

Limit outdoor exertion on days with high levels of fine particles in the air. Exercise makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you are likely to inhale.

Keep windows and doors closed.

Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

