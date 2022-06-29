Clark County homeowners have June 30 deadline to update info to avoid higher property tax rate

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County homeowners have a June 30 deadline to update their information with the assessor’s office in order to avoid paying a higher property tax rate.

According to the Clark County Assessor’s office, homeowners were sent a postcard that advised them that tax caps would be set at 8% unless the owner had declared their property as their “primary residence.” If a homeowner sets their property as the primary residence, then the tax cap is set at 3% for all billing years going forward, the assessor’s office states.

In order to check your current tax cap percentage, homeowners are advised to do so by visiting the Treasurer’s office website: https://trweb.co.clark.nv.us/

All properties not specifically noted as a primary residence will face the 8% tax cap, according to Assembly Bill 489.

Officials note that if your tax cap is incorrect, owners are advised to contact the Assessor’s Office at 702-455-3882 or you can print out a form from their website at www.clarkcountynv.gov/assessor. However, it also notes that they are experiencing currently experiencing high call volumes.” The website states you can submit the form by mail or email (AOCustomerServiceRequests@ClarkCountyNV.gov).

According to the website, if the form is returned after June 30, 2022, the tax cap information still be corrected for all billing years going forward.

Officials also state that if you purchased your home after July 1, 2021, you have until June 15, 2023 to correct your tax cap for fiscal year 2022-2023.

