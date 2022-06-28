Suspect said he ‘snapped’ before stabbing UMC patients, arrest report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man suspected of stabbing two University Medical Center patients, killing one, told police he “snapped” before the incident and said he made a “big ass mistake,” according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Michael Earl was arrested after the June 23 at UMC, where he was admitted as a psychiatric patient.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 29-year-old Porfirio Rea. Rea was suffering from multiple stab wounds to the neck and was taken to UMC’s Critical Care unit, the arrest report said, and he was pronounced dead shortly after 2 a.m.

The other victim was in a gurney in the hallway and was reportedly stabbed in his thigh. The report said he was also taken to UMC Critical Care for treatment.

“At the time of this report, it is unclear how [Earl], [Rea] and [other victim] arrived at UMC, whether they were self-transported or arrived via ambulance; however it does not appear they arrived together or knew each other,” the report said.

Surveillance video showed Earl check in to his room around 10:56 p.m. the night of the incident, the report said. Earl changed clothing and placed an item underneath a folded blanket on the bed in the room before changing and surrendering his property to staff, the report said.

Rea was in a nearby room with one hand restrained, the report said. Upon Earl entering Rea’s room, he immediately approached Rea and began stabbing him in the neck area, the report said. Earl then exited the room, saw the second victim in the hallway and started striking him, the report said.

“Both attacks appeared to happen without provocation or forewarning,” LVMPD said in the report.

In interview with police, Earl said he had just moved back to Las Vegas from Montana after living there for 13 years. Earl was staying with a friend since returning and said he hadn’t showered or eaten in days, the arrest report said.

Earl said he felt suicidal, the report said, so he was transported to UMC via ambulance after his friend called for help. Earl told police he exited his room to use the restroom and heard Rea say “snitch” from his room, the report said. Earl said he assumed the patient thought he had “snitched” on him trying to remove his restraints, Earl told police. Earl also claimed Rea said “end it all,” the report said.

Earl claimed he didn’t remember the incident and “snapped,” the arrest report said. Earl told police, “I made a mistake tonight bro. A big ass mistake,” and police said he was remorseful, according to the arrest report.

According to court records, Earl was not granted bail. His next hearing is set for July 29.

