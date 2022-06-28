St. Rose Dominican Hospital celebrates 75th anniversary in Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev. (FOX5) - On Monday, St. Rose Dominican Hospital celebrated over 100,000 children born at their facility in the past 75 years.

June 27, 2022 marks 75 years since the seven original Adrian Dominican Sisters traveled to Henderson in 1947 to assume operations at the hospital, which was scheduled for closure after World War II. Since then, more than 100,000 babies have been there.

On Monday, the hospital held a Mass dedicated to the anniversary.

Former state senator, Helen Foley, was born at St. Rose Dominican. Today, she serves on the St. Rose Community Foundation Board.

“My parents, Betty and Joe Foley, had nine babies in ten years, all here at St. Rose,” Foley said. “You don’t have to be catholic to be here. But if you want that warm, compassionate, caring attention.”

The hospital is asking anybody who was born, or who has had a child born at St. Rose to share photos and videos on social media using #BornAtStRose.

