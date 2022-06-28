People living in Las Vegas community now having to pay roughly $11,000 for tree and grass removal

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Some homeowners are having to put forward money to help support the Sun City Anthem HOA in a major change of removing trees and grass throughout the community.

The HOA’s goal in doing this is to conserve water.

Homeowners said they don’t understand why they are being asked to pay so much in such a short amount of time.

“The economy is not at its best right now, prices are up on everything, inflation is up, recession is around the corner, interest rates are up and then we get blindsided with a $12,000 bill,” said homeowner Spencer Haneline.

Spencer Haneline purchased his villa at Sun City Anthem last December.

He was recently told the HOA is going to make some drastic changes to his community.

“All the lawn, all the trees, everything you see around here has to be completely removed,” said Haneline.

The HOA’s reasoning for removing the trees and grass is to follow Nevada Assembly bill 356 that was signed by Governor Steve Sisolak last year, that states “the waters of the Colorado river distributed by the southern Nevada water authority or one of the member agencies of the southern Nevada water authority may not be used to irrigate nonfunctional turf on any property that is not zoned exclusively for a single-family residence.

This will go into effect by 2027.

“The association has decided that it needs to be taken care of now,” said Haneline.

The southern Nevada water authority websites states, “single family residential properties will be paid three dollars per square foot for the first 10,000 square feet of grass removed. "

But this won’t be the case for homeowners at Sun City Anthem

“They call it common ground, but we have to pay to have it done,” said homeowner Jack Donhaue. “We can’t get the refund from the state because it is common, and it is going to go into the general fund.”

“The villas may lose out on those rebates as this project goes on because some of the issues we feel, and I have talked to some of the city people is that now that it is law, rebates might be an issue,” said facilities manager and landscape supervisor Larry Fossan.

If homeowners don’t pay the $11,000 fee, they could be in jeopardy of losing their home.

“Your account will become delinquent, it will go to collections and then they will start foreclosure proceedings and they will foreclose in 90 days,” said Haneline.

Homeowners said they don’t understand why they have to pay so much and in just 60 days if this doesn’t have to be done until 2027.

“The issue is the way the committee has gone about turning this whole thing around and turning it into a large expense for those on fixed incomes,” said Haneline.

Sun City Anthem told FOX 5, told the HOA board is made up of volunteers who are not as well versed on this topic as staff and therefore, the communications director for Sun City Anthem sent this statement on behalf of the HOA.

“Costs continue to increase, there are supply chain issues, and finding contractors to do the work while there are competing projects in the valley, concern the HOA greatly. The final cost may be more, it may be less…we just don’t know.”

Some want to know where the money is going to go. “They are collecting so far in advance so where is the money going to go and give me proof it is going there,” said homeowner Duffy Donhaue.

“That money would be dedicated to that particular project and that project only,” said Fossan.

The board has not decided on a date of when homeowners will need to pay the estimated $11,000 but when they do decide, homeowners will only have 60 days to pay it.

The next Sun City Anthem HOA board meeting is set for July 14.

