Advertisement

Officer-involved shootings are down according to new report from LVMPD

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(Contributed)
By Alexis Fernandez
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:04 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released its five-year use-of-force report. Metro reports the number of deadly force incidents involving officers is going down.

In 2021, there were 10 officer-involved incidents, which is a decrease of 47% when compared to 2020, according to the report.

Deadly Use of Force20172018201920202021
Fatal OIS10124105
Non-Fatal OIS12101294
Total OIS2222161910

Other statistics include:

• The suspect was armed in every officer involved incident

• One or more supervisors were on scene during 70% of the officer involved

shootings

• The average number of non-deadly use of force incidents during the 5-year period was 889 incidents, increasing by 6% in 2021

In one officer-involved shooting from September of 2021, a dispute turned into a barricade situation. The suspect, Trent Leach, fled and fired 20-rounds at officers. After pointing his weapon at officers once more, Leach was shot and killed.

Non-Deadly Use of Force20172018201920202021
Corrections Officers152145168158192
Police Officers622722757782749
Total Non-Deadly UOF Incidents774867925940941

LVMPD also said the average number of non-deadly use of force incidents during the 5-year period was 889, increasing by 6% in 2021.

43% involved black people, followed by the white and Hispanic population.

Metro said it’s working on de-escalation techniques.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nevada JobConnect helps military women find jobs
Nevada JobConnect helps military women find jobs
String of fires causes concern for Downtown Las Vegas business
String of fires causes concern for Downtown Las Vegas business
Abortion clinics across Las Vegas have already experienced a surge in calls and uptick patients...
Las Vegas abortion clinics already see surge in patients, calls
Busiest time of year for Nye County firework stores
Busiest time of year for Nye County firework stores