Officer-involved shootings are down according to new report from LVMPD

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released its five-year use-of-force report. Metro reports the number of deadly force incidents involving officers is going down.

In 2021, there were 10 officer-involved incidents, which is a decrease of 47% when compared to 2020, according to the report.

Deadly Use of Force 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Fatal OIS 10 12 4 10 5 Non-Fatal OIS 12 10 12 9 4 Total OIS 22 22 16 19 10

Other statistics include:

• The suspect was armed in every officer involved incident

• One or more supervisors were on scene during 70% of the officer involved

shootings

• The average number of non-deadly use of force incidents during the 5-year period was 889 incidents, increasing by 6% in 2021

In one officer-involved shooting from September of 2021, a dispute turned into a barricade situation. The suspect, Trent Leach, fled and fired 20-rounds at officers. After pointing his weapon at officers once more, Leach was shot and killed.

Non-Deadly Use of Force 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Corrections Officers 152 145 168 158 192 Police Officers 622 722 757 782 749 Total Non-Deadly UOF Incidents 774 867 925 940 941

LVMPD also said the average number of non-deadly use of force incidents during the 5-year period was 889, increasing by 6% in 2021.

43% involved black people, followed by the white and Hispanic population.

Metro said it’s working on de-escalation techniques.

