Officer-involved shootings are down according to new report from LVMPD
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released its five-year use-of-force report. Metro reports the number of deadly force incidents involving officers is going down.
In 2021, there were 10 officer-involved incidents, which is a decrease of 47% when compared to 2020, according to the report.
|Deadly Use of Force
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Fatal OIS
|10
|12
|4
|10
|5
|Non-Fatal OIS
|12
|10
|12
|9
|4
|Total OIS
|22
|22
|16
|19
|10
Other statistics include:
• The suspect was armed in every officer involved incident
• One or more supervisors were on scene during 70% of the officer involved
shootings
• The average number of non-deadly use of force incidents during the 5-year period was 889 incidents, increasing by 6% in 2021
In one officer-involved shooting from September of 2021, a dispute turned into a barricade situation. The suspect, Trent Leach, fled and fired 20-rounds at officers. After pointing his weapon at officers once more, Leach was shot and killed.
|Non-Deadly Use of Force
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Corrections Officers
|152
|145
|168
|158
|192
|Police Officers
|622
|722
|757
|782
|749
|Total Non-Deadly UOF Incidents
|774
|867
|925
|940
|941
LVMPD also said the average number of non-deadly use of force incidents during the 5-year period was 889, increasing by 6% in 2021.
43% involved black people, followed by the white and Hispanic population.
Metro said it’s working on de-escalation techniques.
