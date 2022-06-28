Nevada JobConnect helps military women find jobs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada JobConnect held a hiring event Monday to help women in the military.

The free event was open to all women service members, veterans, spouses, and caregivers. Attendees met in-person with organizations who are looking to hire. Some of the employers at the event included the City of Las Vegas, Amazon, and American Resort Services. Many attendees were hired on the spot.

The event offered a one-stop-shop for women who may have a difficult time finding help getting into the workforce. “I find it a struggle being a woman looking for work, looking for resources, looking for all types of things, but we do have it here,” said Vickie Tippett, a Local Veterans’ Employment Representative for Southern Nevada.

Jobseekers who missed the event can get help with resumes, job referrals, and training at their nearest Nevada JobConnect office.

