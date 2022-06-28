LVMPD Foundation to sell K-9 e-cards, virtual adoptions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation is now selling K-9 e-cards.

The cards feature photos of LVMPD service dogs with greetings for birthdays, graduations, anniversaries and more.

You can also virtually adopt an LVMPD K-9. You can choose a K-9 to “adopt” and receive a virtual adoption certificate with the “adoption fee” benefitting the LVMPD Foundation.

LVMPD Foundation helps support the care of retired and active LVMPD K-9s, according to the organization.

You can find the e-cards and virtual adoptions for purchase online on the LVMPD Foundation store website.

