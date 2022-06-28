Advertisement

Las Vegas police seek additional victims after arresting man accused of luring minor

Mugshot of Anthony Ibarra
Mugshot of Anthony Ibarra(LVMPD)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:12 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is looking for additional victims after a man was arrested for trying to lure a 12-year-old girl into his car to engage in a sex act.

Police say on May 7th, 55-year-old Anthony Ibarra tried to lure the girl into his car in the downtown Las Vegas area.

Ibarra was found on June 23 and taken to the Clark County Detention Center for his warrant.

Anyone who may have been a victim or has information about his crimes can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

