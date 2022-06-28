Las Vegas man dead after friend’s ex-boyfriend allegedly stabs him

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A man died on June 24 after allegedly being stabbed by his friend’s ex-boyfriend, police say.

A release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) says that around 8:21 p.m. officers responded to a reported stabbing in the 1500 block of Karen Avenue. They were directed to an adult male suffering from a stab wound in the parking lot.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to an investigation from LVMPD’s Homicide Section, the victim was accompanying a female friend to gather belongings from her ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Jovanny Cuevas-Mendez. Police say an argument broke out between the female and Cuevas-Mendez, leading to him pulling out a knife.

LVMPD says the victim stepped in to protect the female, and a physical fight ensued. The victim was stabbed.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet.

