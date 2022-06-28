Advertisement

Las Vegas Aces to host watch parties for upcoming road games

Las Vegas Aces guard Aisha Sheppard (4) slaps hands with guard Jackie Young, center, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. At right is Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41). (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)(Ellen Schmidt | AP)
By Matt Kling
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:57 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aces announced they will host official watch parties throughout the second half of the 2022 WNBA season, beginning this Wednesday, June 29 at Hussong’s Boca Park (740 S. Rampart Blvd.) at 7:00 p.m. when the Aces take on the Seattle Storm.

Wednesday’s party will feature appearances by BUCKET$ and members of the Wild Card Crew, games, prizes and giveaways. Parking is free and fans who dress in Aces gear will receive 15% off their bill.

The Aces will host two watch parties later this season at Slice of Vegas Pizza Kitchen & Bar inside the Shoppes at Mandalay Place. Those parties will be when they face the New York Liberty on Tuesday, July 12 at 4:00 p.m., and on Saturday, August 7, at 12:00 p.m. when the Aces visit the Seattle Storm.

