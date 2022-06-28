Kitten saved from Las Vegas trash fire finds forever home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A kitten saved from a Las Vegas dumpster fire found her happy ending.

The Animal Foundation announced that the kitten, Savannah, was adopted. Savannah was previously with a foster family healing from her wounds, including singed fur and burnt paws.

We’re thrilled to report that Savannah has been adopted! 👏



You may remember Savannah was rescued after being burned in a dumpster fire back in May.



Thanks to your generous donations, Savannah received the treatment she needed to heal, and she's doing great in her new home. pic.twitter.com/6hQ0iq3acL — Animal Foundation (@animalfndlv) June 28, 2022

“Thanks to your generous donations, Savannah received the treatment she needed to heal, and she’s doing great in her new home,” the shelter said in a tweet.

