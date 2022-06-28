Forecast Outlook 6/28

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Starting Tuesday with sunny skies, toasty temps and dry conditions before clouds begin to build through the afternoon and evening. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected over the mountains with a few storms possibly drifting into the Valley. Expect wind gusts 20-30 MPH with even higher gusts near where storms develop. Remember that thunderstorms can bring brief heavy down pours, thunder, lightning and gusty wind. Best timeframe to see the storms will be between 1-6 pm. Tuesday will also be our hottest day of the week at 106°.

The potential for afternoon mountain showers will be back again Wednesday with high temperatures in the 105° range.

Drier air works in Thursday and will be sticking around through the holiday weekend. Temperatures will slowly begin to fall with the breeze picking up each afternoon. Wind gusts will be in the 20-30 mph range.

Temperatures will be in the 100° to 105° range through the holiday weekend. Look for a daytime high of 100° on the 4th of July.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.