Clark County looking for crossing guards ahead of new school year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -With the new school year starting in just over a month, not only is there a shortage of teachers, but there is also a need for crossing guards.

Clark County says hundreds of crossing guards are needed throughout Clark County and neighboring cities.

In a release, Clark County said crossing guards usually work close to where they live, earn $15 an hour and work around an hour in the morning and an hour in the afternoon. Successful applicants must be 18 years old, pass an agility and balance assessment, and complete fingerprinting and drug/alcohol screening requirements.

Hiring events will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Monday, July 25 – Aloha Shores behind the Rainbow Library in the northwest valley, 7550 W Sauer Drive, Las Vegas, 89128

Tuesday, July 26 – Heritage Park, 350 S Racetrack Rd Henderson, 89015

Wednesday, July 27 – Desert Breeze Park, 8275 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas, NV 89147

Thursday, July 28 – Freedom Park, 850 N. Mojave Road, Las Vegas, 89101

Those interested in applying should email their name and phone number to LasVegasJobs@TheCrossingGuardCompany.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.